China's Swift Evacuation: Over 200 Evacuated Amid Middle East Tensions

The Chinese government safely evacuated over 200 citizens from Lebanon amid escalating Middle East tensions. This evacuation includes residents from Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon continues to support remaining citizens. Taiwan reported citizens' return to the island and noted China's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-10-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 10:56 IST
China's Swift Evacuation: Over 200 Evacuated Amid Middle East Tensions
More than 200 Chinese nationals have been successfully evacuated from Lebanon, as confirmed by China's foreign ministry on Saturday. The evacuees include residents from Hong Kong and a Taiwan compatriot, according to an official statement responding to Reuters on the escalating regional situation.

Despite the evacuations, China's diplomatic mission in Lebanon remains operational, providing necessary security assistance to Chinese citizens who have chosen to stay. This action follows the rise in hostilities after Iran's missile attack on Israel and subsequent Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported the evacuation of these citizens, supported by Taiwan's ministry, which expects some nationals to return soon. However, Taiwan also acknowledged that a few opted to stay due to family commitments, despite China's assertion over Taiwan's sovereignty, a claim rejected by Taipei.

