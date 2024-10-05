Left Menu

South Korea's Swift Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil

South Korea successfully evacuated 97 citizens and Lebanese family members from Lebanon amidst rising tensions in the Middle East. The operation was ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol and involved a KC-330 aircraft. Additional military support was on standby, with further actions planned to ensure citizen safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 11:15 IST
South Korea's Swift Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rapid response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, a South Korean military transport aircraft successfully evacuated 97 citizens and family members from Lebanon on Saturday, according to the foreign ministry.

Ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol amid the heightened conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran, the KC-330 aircraft departed from Beirut with evacuees and reached a military airfield in southern Seoul.

Additionally, South Korea's defense ministry dispatched a C130J transport plane as a backup, prepared to operate on shorter runways under hostile conditions, and deployed 39 military personnel to ensure a successful evacuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024