South Korea's Swift Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil

In a rapid response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, a South Korean military transport aircraft successfully evacuated 97 citizens and family members from Lebanon on Saturday, according to the foreign ministry.

Ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol amid the heightened conflict involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Iran, the KC-330 aircraft departed from Beirut with evacuees and reached a military airfield in southern Seoul.

Additionally, South Korea's defense ministry dispatched a C130J transport plane as a backup, prepared to operate on shorter runways under hostile conditions, and deployed 39 military personnel to ensure a successful evacuation.

