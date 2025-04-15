The Kremlin has opted to remain silent on a media report suggesting Russia's request to station its aircraft in Indonesia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed it as part of the pervasive "fake news."

Janes defense publication stated that Moscow's formal appeal to Jakarta involved basing Russian Aerospace Forces in Papua. Australia has pursued further clarity on the issue, pivotal in its ongoing elections. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation noted that Indonesian counterparts assured there would be no Russian planes stationed there.

Despite current tensions, Russia and Indonesia uphold amicable relations, highlighted by joint naval exercises last year. High-level meetings between Russian and Indonesian officials continue to address security and defense collaborations.

