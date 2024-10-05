Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Removal of Reservation Cap
Rahul Gandhi, addressing the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', advocated for lifting the 50% cap on reservations to uphold constitutional values. He assured the passage of laws concerning a caste census by Congress and the INDIA bloc. He criticized the omission of Dalits' history in educational curriculums.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, emphasized the need to remove the 50% cap on reservations to safeguard the Constitution during his address at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan'.
He pledged that the Congress and the INDIA bloc would work towards passing laws to eliminate this limitation, highlighting the necessity of a caste census.
Gandhi also criticized the education system for not including the history of Dalits and backward classes, accusing efforts to erase this critical part of Indian history.
