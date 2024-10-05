Supreme Court's Ultimatum: States Must Act on Ration Cards for Migrants

The Supreme Court has expressed its dissatisfaction over the states' and Union Territories' (UTs) delay in issuing ration cards to migrant workers, emphasizing that their patience is wearing thin. The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, warned that no further indulgence would be granted.

The court has set a final compliance deadline of November 19 for the Centre, states, and UTs to take necessary measures. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court of the current ration card policy under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, affecting only priority households.

This directive is part of a suo motu case initiated in 2020, addressing the hardships faced by migrant workers during the pandemic. The court had earlier mandated the creation of a comprehensive National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) and urged the provision of welfare measures through the e-Shram portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)