Left Menu

Supreme Court's Ultimatum: States Must Act on Ration Cards for Migrants

The Supreme Court, frustrated by delays in issuing ration cards to migrant workers, has given states and Union Territories a final deadline of November 19 to comply. This directive stems from a 2021 judgment aiming to aid migrant workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the e-Shram portal and welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:56 IST
Supreme Court's Ultimatum: States Must Act on Ration Cards for Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed its dissatisfaction over the states' and Union Territories' (UTs) delay in issuing ration cards to migrant workers, emphasizing that their patience is wearing thin. The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, warned that no further indulgence would be granted.

The court has set a final compliance deadline of November 19 for the Centre, states, and UTs to take necessary measures. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court of the current ration card policy under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, affecting only priority households.

This directive is part of a suo motu case initiated in 2020, addressing the hardships faced by migrant workers during the pandemic. The court had earlier mandated the creation of a comprehensive National Database for Unorganised Workers (NDUW) and urged the provision of welfare measures through the e-Shram portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024