Power Struggle in Jammu and Kashmir: 'Toothless Tiger' Government Awaits

This weekend, Iltija Mufti, a leader from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed skepticism about the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir government, predicting it would be powerless. She criticized the anticipated chief minister as merely a 'rubber stamp', equivalent to a 'glorified mayor' overseeing a municipal setup.

As Jammu and Kashmir brace for their first government in a decade with election results set for October 8, Mufti's remarks underscore a larger debate over regional authority and governance. This follows the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, amended recently to allow more nominations to the Assembly, stirring questions about local autonomy.

Additional discourse arose with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's claims about changes in governmental rules potentially undermining the new government. Nonetheless, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebuffed such assertions, labeling them as baseless speculation. The Assembly elections concluded with a notable voter turnout, setting the stage for heightened political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)