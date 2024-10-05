Left Menu

Power Struggle in Jammu and Kashmir: 'Toothless Tiger' Government Awaits

Iltija Mufti, PDP leader, criticized the future government in Jammu and Kashmir as ineffective, likening it to a 'toothless tiger' and its chief minister to a 'rubber stamp'. Her comments come ahead of the Assembly election results, highlighting ongoing concerns about the region's autonomy since major legislative amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:02 IST
Power Struggle in Jammu and Kashmir: 'Toothless Tiger' Government Awaits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This weekend, Iltija Mufti, a leader from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed skepticism about the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir government, predicting it would be powerless. She criticized the anticipated chief minister as merely a 'rubber stamp', equivalent to a 'glorified mayor' overseeing a municipal setup.

As Jammu and Kashmir brace for their first government in a decade with election results set for October 8, Mufti's remarks underscore a larger debate over regional authority and governance. This follows the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019, amended recently to allow more nominations to the Assembly, stirring questions about local autonomy.

Additional discourse arose with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's claims about changes in governmental rules potentially undermining the new government. Nonetheless, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rebuffed such assertions, labeling them as baseless speculation. The Assembly elections concluded with a notable voter turnout, setting the stage for heightened political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024