UK's Last Evacuation Flight from Lebanon Amid Rising Conflict

The UK government confirmed its final charter plane to evacuate British nationals from Lebanon as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel escalate. British nationals are urged to register promptly for the flight. Over 250 individuals have departed Lebanon recently. The UK continues to advocate for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:53 IST
Amid escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, the UK government confirmed its last charter plane for evacuating British nationals from Lebanon. The conflict, intensifying in the region, has prompted swift action from British authorities.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged citizens in Lebanon to seize this final opportunity for evacuation, stressing the importance of leaving immediately. "Now is the time to leave," Starmer emphasized during a speech in Cheshire.

While demand for evacuation flights has decreased, the Foreign Office is keeping the situation under review. Over 250 individuals have managed to leave Lebanon in recent weeks, and the UK maintains its call for a ceasefire to facilitate a safe return for civilians on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

