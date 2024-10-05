Child Abduction Ring Busted in Maharashtra
A six-member gang, including three women, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for abducting children. Police rescued two boys, ages eight and five, during a patrol on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The boys were returned to Kalyan authorities, and the suspects are from Miraj in Sangli district.
The Maharashtra police have dismantled a child abduction ring, arresting six individuals and rescuing two young boys, authorities reported on Saturday.
Officers on patrol identified a group involved in a heated dispute beneath the Chroti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway late Friday, according to an official statement.
The intervention revealed two young boys, ages eight and five, who claimed they were kidnapped from Kalyan in Thane district. Superintendent Balasaheb Patil confirmed the rescue and subsequent arrest of three men and three women from Miraj, Sangli district.
