Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Bonds Verdict

The Supreme Court has dismissed petitions seeking a review of its prior ruling against the Modi government's electoral bonds scheme. The court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, found no error warranting review. The petitions argued that the issue falls within legislative and executive policy domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:02 IST
The Supreme Court has reaffirmed its February 15 verdict, rejecting several pleas that sought to revisit the cancellation of the Modi government's electoral bonds scheme. The controversial initiative, aiming for anonymous political funding, was previously nullified by the court.

A five-judge bench, which included Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, determined there was no evident error necessitating a review, declining requests for further oral arguments in an open court setting.

Advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara and others who filed for a review argued their case on the grounds that the scheme's consideration is within the exclusive jurisdiction of legislative and executive policy. However, with its September 25 order, the court has maintained its stance against the scheme, dismissing these pleas.

