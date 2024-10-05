Left Menu

Outrage in West Bengal: Mob Torches Police Outpost Over 10-Year-Old Girl's Tragic Death

A 10-year-old girl in West Bengal was allegedly raped and murdered, sparking anger among locals who torched a police outpost, accusing law enforcement of inaction. Political figures engaged in heated exchanges as calls for justice and a thorough investigation intensified. An autopsy has been ordered in Kolkata to ensure a fair probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a 10-year-old girl's body in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has incited local outrage, with residents accusing the police of failing to act swiftly. The girl's body, allegedly raped and murdered, was found in Jaynagar area, leading locals to torch a police outpost.

The police have arrested one suspect following initial investigations, yet villagers remain dissatisfied, citing a repeated pattern of delayed police action. Political leaders from various parties have visited the scene, voicing demands for a fair and rigorous investigation as well as criticizing their opponents.

Amidst growing tension, political rallies and protests erupted, demanding justice for the young victim. Calls for transferring the autopsy to a neutral facility and ensuring no evidence tampering reflect the community's mistrust, highlighting broader concerns over women's safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

