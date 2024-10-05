Global Protests Erupt to End Gaza Conflict
Thousands of protesters across major cities worldwide, including London, Paris, and Manila, demand an end to the violence in Gaza as the conflict marks its first anniversary. The situation has intensified in the region, drawing in countries like Iran and Lebanon. Demonstrations highlight divisions on international responses to the ongoing war.
In a show of global solidarity, demonstrators took to the streets in major cities worldwide on Saturday, calling for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. As the war approaches its first anniversary, tensions have spilled over into the wider region, drawing in countries like Iran and Lebanon.
In London, around 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators turned the city's streets into a sea of flags and banners, echoing similar scenes in Paris, Rome, and Cape Town. Anger has been fueled by the war's inception on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, leading to significant casualties and global condemnation of subsequent Israeli actions in Gaza.
Protests have highlighted divisions in international responses, with some countries expressing unequivocal support for Israel's right to defend itself, while others criticize the humanitarian impact of the conflict. Activists in Manila clashed with anti-riot police as protests continue to erupt globally, underscoring the deepening divide and growing calls for peace and diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
