Left Menu

Global Protests Erupt to End Gaza Conflict

Thousands of protesters across major cities worldwide, including London, Paris, and Manila, demand an end to the violence in Gaza as the conflict marks its first anniversary. The situation has intensified in the region, drawing in countries like Iran and Lebanon. Demonstrations highlight divisions on international responses to the ongoing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:42 IST
Global Protests Erupt to End Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a show of global solidarity, demonstrators took to the streets in major cities worldwide on Saturday, calling for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. As the war approaches its first anniversary, tensions have spilled over into the wider region, drawing in countries like Iran and Lebanon.

In London, around 40,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators turned the city's streets into a sea of flags and banners, echoing similar scenes in Paris, Rome, and Cape Town. Anger has been fueled by the war's inception on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, leading to significant casualties and global condemnation of subsequent Israeli actions in Gaza.

Protests have highlighted divisions in international responses, with some countries expressing unequivocal support for Israel's right to defend itself, while others criticize the humanitarian impact of the conflict. Activists in Manila clashed with anti-riot police as protests continue to erupt globally, underscoring the deepening divide and growing calls for peace and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024