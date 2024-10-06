Controversy Erupts Over Alleged House Arrest of Activists

Sumayya Rana, a Samajwadi Party leader and the daughter of late poet Munawwar Rana, alleged an unlawful 'house arrest' on Saturday. She claimed she and other activists were detained while trying to report priest Yati Narsinghanand for making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The police, however, refute these allegations. They asserted that Rana's complaint has been formally registered and necessary actions are underway according to legal protocols. This disagreement comes on the heels of Rana's attempt to file a complaint and organize a candle march.

The priest's comments have sparked protests in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and beyond, stirring religious and communal tensions. The police emphasized their commitment to addressing the issue, stating that all operations are proceeding smoothly without any law and order disturbances.

