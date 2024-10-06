Intense Search Leads to Recovery of Missing Man's Body in Etawah Pond

A 38-year-old man, Mithun Kumar, was discovered lifeless in a pond in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, following an extended search operation involving police and local divers. Kumar, a local resident, had gone to the pond for a bath before vanishing, triggering a community-wide alert.

The incident unfolded in the Ursahar police station area at approximately 2 pm, according to Station House Officer Mansoor Ahmed. Villagers noticed Kumar's prolonged absence and spotted his belongings left by the shore, a development that raised alarms among his family and local authorities.

Substantial efforts ensued, consuming four hours before his body was successfully retrieved from the watery depths. SHO Mansoor Ahmed confirmed the body's recovery and subsequent transfer for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)