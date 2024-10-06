Intense Search Leads to Recovery of Missing Man's Body in Etawah Pond
A 38-year-old man named Mithun Kumar was found dead in a pond in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, after going missing while taking a bath. Local villagers noticed his absence and belongings onshore, prompting a four-hour search by police and divers resulting in recovering his body for postmortem.
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man, Mithun Kumar, was discovered lifeless in a pond in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, following an extended search operation involving police and local divers. Kumar, a local resident, had gone to the pond for a bath before vanishing, triggering a community-wide alert.
The incident unfolded in the Ursahar police station area at approximately 2 pm, according to Station House Officer Mansoor Ahmed. Villagers noticed Kumar's prolonged absence and spotted his belongings left by the shore, a development that raised alarms among his family and local authorities.
Substantial efforts ensued, consuming four hours before his body was successfully retrieved from the watery depths. SHO Mansoor Ahmed confirmed the body's recovery and subsequent transfer for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vendors Challenge Demolition: Delhi HC Seeks MCD, Police Response
Assam Police Seize Over Rs 15.5 Crore Worth of Narcotics, Arrest Two
Police Seize Rs 50 Lakh Cash in Sonipat Amid Poll Code Enforcement
Kerala CM Refutes Claims of Politicizing Police
Sending policemen as interlocutors for political purposes is not the style of LDF, says Kerala CM on ADGP's meeting with RSS leaders.