New Zealand Navy's Manawanui Runs Aground in Samoa: Safe Rescues Ensue

The Royal New Zealand Navy's specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, Manawanui, ran aground near Samoa's southern Upolu coast while conducting a reef survey. The New Zealand Defence Force confirmed all 75 crew and passengers were safely rescued after deploying lifeboats.

Commodore Shane Arndell stated that the rescue involved several vessels, with Samoan emergency services and Australian Defence personnel assisting. The stranded individuals were guided to safety in Samoa or on supporting vessels. Initial reports mistakenly logged 78 aboard instead of 75.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon was sent to assist, capturing images showing Manawanui listing heavily with plumes of smoke. Bought for NZ$103 million in 2018, the ship conducts specialist tasks in New Zealand and the South West Pacific while the navy grapples with reduced operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)