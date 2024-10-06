Left Menu

Mystery Unveiled in Chandanpur: Unidentified Woman's Body Discovered

An unidentified woman's body was discovered in a field in Chandanpur village, Jashrathpur. With no visible injuries, local police have launched an investigation into her identity and death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and authorities are conducting a detailed probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:38 IST
Police in Jashrathpur are investigating the discovery of an unidentified woman's body in a Chandanpur village field on Sunday.

Locals who spotted the body notified authorities, leading to its retrieval. No injuries were found, and a post-mortem is underway as efforts to identify the woman continue.

Circle Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar has tasked the local SHO with a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

