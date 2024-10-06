Night Assault: Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine
Russia deployed a massive aerial assault on Ukraine overnight, utilizing 87 drones and four missiles. Ukraine's air defense managed to intercept and destroy 56 drones and two missiles. The attack underscores escalating tensions and the persistent threat in the region.
In a significant aerial offensive, Russia launched 87 drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian territory overnight, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force on Sunday.
This act highlights escalating tensions in the region, necessitating heightened vigilance and reactive measures.
