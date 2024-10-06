Left Menu

Night Assault: Drone and Missile Barrage on Ukraine

Russia deployed a massive aerial assault on Ukraine overnight, utilizing 87 drones and four missiles. Ukraine's air defense managed to intercept and destroy 56 drones and two missiles. The attack underscores escalating tensions and the persistent threat in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant aerial offensive, Russia launched 87 drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian territory overnight, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force on Sunday.

This act highlights escalating tensions in the region, necessitating heightened vigilance and reactive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

