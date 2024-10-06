Media Ethics at Stake: Kerala CM's Office Responds to Allegations
The Kerala Chief Minister's Office criticized sections of the media for allegedly creating fake news about the Chief Minister's meetings with his personal staff. The office emphasized that such meetings are routine and condemned attempts to fabricate news without verification, underlining the risk to media credibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:17 IST
- India
The Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has strongly criticized certain media outlets for allegedly fabricating news regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's meetings with his personal staff.
The criticism followed reports linking these meetings to pending decisions concerning ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar, amid allegations of his association with RSS leaders.
The CMO clarified that such meetings are regular and part of daily operations, warning that the spread of unverified information risks undermining media ethics and credibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
