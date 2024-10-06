Media Ethics at Stake: Kerala CM's Office Responds to Allegations

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has strongly criticized certain media outlets for allegedly fabricating news regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's meetings with his personal staff.

The criticism followed reports linking these meetings to pending decisions concerning ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajithkumar, amid allegations of his association with RSS leaders.

The CMO clarified that such meetings are regular and part of daily operations, warning that the spread of unverified information risks undermining media ethics and credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)