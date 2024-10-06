Gold Smuggling Controversy: MLA Sparks Debate Amidst Political Row

MLA K T Jaleel ignited controversy on Sunday, alleging that a majority involved in gold smuggling through Malappuram's international airport belong to the Muslim community. This statement has drawn sharp criticism from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and dissenting legislator P V Anvar, escalating tensions in the region.

In a detailed Facebook post, Jaleel, a prominent member of the ruling party, asserted that many Muslims involved in crimes such as gold smuggling and hawala don't regard these acts as irreligious. He called for intervention from Muslim community leaders to foster awareness and discourage such activities among their members.

His declarations emerge amidst a heated political dispute in the state, heavily influenced by comments allegedly made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding Malappuram, a district with a significant Muslim population. The statements have prompted a wider discourse on communal accountability and political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)