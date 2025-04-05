Controversy Mars Justice Yashwant Varma's Private Oath Ceremony

Controversy erupted in Allahabad as Justice Yashwant Varma took his oath in a private ceremony, bypassing traditional public customs. The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) criticized the lack of transparency in the event, calling it 'fallacious and unacceptable.'

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali in his chamber, deviating from standard public ceremonies attended by dignitaries. Lawyers expressed their concern, questioning the secrecy surrounding the event.

The controversy follows a recent scandal involving Justice Varma, where semi-burnt sacks of currency were found at his residence. This incident has reignited calls for heightened judicial accountability and transparency within the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)