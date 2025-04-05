Left Menu

Controversy Mars Justice Yashwant Varma's Private Oath Ceremony

Justice Yashwant Varma was sworn into the Allahabad High Court in a private ceremony, sparking criticism from the High Court Bar Association. The Bar Association condemned the ceremony's clandestine nature, citing a lack of transparency and expressed concerns over judicial accountability following a recent cash-at-home controversy involving the judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:49 IST
Controversy Mars Justice Yashwant Varma's Private Oath Ceremony
Justice Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted in Allahabad as Justice Yashwant Varma took his oath in a private ceremony, bypassing traditional public customs. The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) criticized the lack of transparency in the event, calling it 'fallacious and unacceptable.'

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali in his chamber, deviating from standard public ceremonies attended by dignitaries. Lawyers expressed their concern, questioning the secrecy surrounding the event.

The controversy follows a recent scandal involving Justice Varma, where semi-burnt sacks of currency were found at his residence. This incident has reignited calls for heightened judicial accountability and transparency within the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025