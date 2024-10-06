Left Menu

Pope Francis Elevates New Global Voices in Catholic Hierarchy

Pope Francis announces the appointment of 21 new cardinals from various countries, increasing his influence on the future election of the next pope. The consistory to install these church leaders will take place on December 8, with a focus on a more progressive, inclusive Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:23 IST
Pope Francis is set to appoint 21 new cardinals from diverse nations, as announced during his Sunday noontime prayer in St. Peter's Square. The event, a consistory, will occur on December 8, marking his continued effort to shape the Church's future leadership.

This consistory will feature a broad international representation, including cardinals from Argentina, Brazil, and Japan, emphasizing the pontiff's preference for a globally inclusive Church. Of the appointees, 20 are eligible to vote in a future papal conclave.

With almost 80% of the cardinal electors selected by Pope Francis, there's a rising possibility that the next pope will align with his vision for a more progressive Church. The legal cap for voting cardinals is often surpassed, hinting at shifts in traditional practices.

