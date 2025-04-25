NIA Arrests Key Conspirator in Explosive Seizure Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended Firoz Khan, a key suspect in the high-profile 2022 explosives case in Rajasthan. Khan's arrest marks a significant step forward in the investigation of the explosives found in Chittorgarh district, the agency confirmed on Friday.

Firoz Khan, hailing from the Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh, became the eleventh individual to be detained in connection with the case. His arrest follows his appearance in a special NIA court in Jaipur, facilitated by officials from Madhya Pradesh.

According to NIA findings, Khan collaborated with other suspects, attending conspiracy meetings at Imran Khan's poultry farm and procuring materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs). With a standing arrest warrant, Khan had managed to evade capture for three years until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)