RJD Leads Candlelight Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

The Rashtriya Janata Dal organized a candlelight vigil in Patna to honor victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Led by Tejashwi Yadav, the protest called for strong action against terrorism and pledged support to the central government for ensuring national security and justice for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:17 IST
RJD Leads Candlelight Protest Against Pahalgam Attack
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and allies of the Mahagathbandhan convened a solemn candlelight protest in Patna on Friday, following the Pahalgam terror attack. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded decisive action against terrorism, emphasizing national unity against such threats.

Yadav commented, "Our candle march pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack. The nation stands united against terrorism. We urge strong measures against it, extending support to the central government. The aim is to show solidarity with victims' families and raise awareness against terrorism."

Using their social media platform X, RJD remarked, "The country mourns the tragic Pahalgam attack. We all unite in grief, ensuring swift justice for the deceased while preventing future incidents. The party pledges support to the government, holding them accountable while prioritizing national security over electoral agendas."

The post continues, "We pledge to support and hold the government accountable, encouraging decisive action against terrorism. Prioritizing security over electoral gains is crucial. This 'Candle March' seeks to amplify our collective voice for India's safety, Bihar's peace, and eradicating terrorism. Together, we strive for justice and national security."

The attack in Pahalgam, targeting tourists, resulted in 25 Indian and one Nepali fatality, with many others injured. It ranks among the deadliest regional attacks since the 2019 Pulwama bombing and post-Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

