India Tightens Security and Water Tactics Against Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions
In response to increasing hostilities with Pakistan, India is implementing stringent measures, including water strategy adjustments and visa cancellations for Pakistani nationals. The actions follow the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. Security forces have escalated anti-terror efforts, and high-level meetings stress the dismantling of the terror ecosystem.
In the wake of escalating tensions with Pakistan, India is adopting a robust strategy to halt all water flow into its neighboring country. Additionally, the government has revoked a series of visas for Pakistanis, demanding their prompt departure amid an intensified crackdown on terrorism.
The security scenario remains grim, following a terrorist strike in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Security forces are actively searching for the perpetrators, amid reports of potential threats targeting critical infrastructure and minorities in the region, officials said.
High-level meetings in Srinagar underscored the urgency of dismantling the terror infrastructure. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasized holding the attackers responsible, as efforts ramp up to avert further hostilities and stabilize security.
