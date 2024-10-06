Tragic Shooting Incident in Beersheba: One Dead, Several Injured

A tragic incident unfolded in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Sunday. Reports from Israeli media confirmed the death of a woman after police responded to a suspected shooting, which left several people injured.

The ambulance services initially attended to a seriously injured woman at the scene. Meanwhile, eight others, including an individual in moderate to serious condition, were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The attacker's actions were promptly halted, as the assailant was reportedly killed during the incident, according to officials from the ambulance service.

(With inputs from agencies.)