Dutch-Ukrainian Drone Collaboration Aims to Boost Defense Amid Ongoing Conflict

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced a 400 million euro investment in drone development with Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv. The development will focus on surveillance, defensive, and offensive drones to support Ukraine's defense efforts amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. More F-16s will also be delivered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:32 IST
Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans made a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he announced a significant investment of 400 million euros in advanced drone development in collaboration with Ukraine. This strategic move comes as Ukraine continues to counter Russian advances, especially in the eastern regions, and as winter looms on the horizon, intensifying the ongoing conflict.

Brekelmans emphasized the need for continuous military support, highlighting the importance of the new drone project, which leverages Dutch technology and Ukrainian innovation. The plan will focus on multiple drone types, including surveillance, defensive, and offensive models, to bolster Ukraine's capabilities in targeting military facilities.

The Netherlands has also committed to enhancing Ukraine's air defense, pledging 24 F-16 jets, with the first batch already in operation. Additionally, a Patriot air-defense system is being assembled, though challenges in sourcing parts persist. Brekelmans' visit underlines the Netherlands' ongoing support for Ukraine, having pledged 10 billion euros in military aid since the Russian invasion began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

