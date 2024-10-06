Governor Ravi's Call for a United Front Against Drug Menace
Governor R N Ravi criticized Tamil Nadu police for failing to combat synthetic drug trafficking compared to central agencies. Calling drug abuse a severe issue, especially among youths, he emphasized the need for a mass movement. He urged educational institutions and parents to actively address this crisis.
In an outspoken address, Governor R N Ravi criticized Tamil Nadu police, asserting their inefficacy in combating synthetic drug trafficking, a stark contrast to central agencies seizing sizeable quantities in the state.
Highlighting the drug dilemma as a societal issue, Ravi emphasized the necessity of mass involvement to tackle it effectively, noting the government's limitations.
He encouraged educational institutions to address drug use concerns head-on, recommending the formation of student-led anti-drug squads and fostering open communication with parents.
