Governor Ravi's Call for a United Front Against Drug Menace

Governor R N Ravi criticized Tamil Nadu police for failing to combat synthetic drug trafficking compared to central agencies. Calling drug abuse a severe issue, especially among youths, he emphasized the need for a mass movement. He urged educational institutions and parents to actively address this crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:01 IST
R N Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

In an outspoken address, Governor R N Ravi criticized Tamil Nadu police, asserting their inefficacy in combating synthetic drug trafficking, a stark contrast to central agencies seizing sizeable quantities in the state.

Highlighting the drug dilemma as a societal issue, Ravi emphasized the necessity of mass involvement to tackle it effectively, noting the government's limitations.

He encouraged educational institutions to address drug use concerns head-on, recommending the formation of student-led anti-drug squads and fostering open communication with parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

