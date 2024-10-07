Left Menu

Stalemate in Gaza: The Ceasefire That Eludes Israel and Hamas

A year into the Gaza conflict, ceasefire talks remain stagnant as Israel and Hamas accuse each other of inflexible demands. Despite mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., a resolution remains elusive. Escalating tensions, the global community's response is criticized for double standards by Hamas negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A year has passed since the Gaza conflict erupted, and ceasefire negotiations remain at a standstill, with both Israel and Hamas blaming each other for the impasse. Despite Hamas showing flexibility in talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government continues to undermine efforts to reach a resolution, according to Hamas deputy leader Khalil Al-Hayya.

Efforts by Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt, with U.S. backing, have so far failed to resolve disputes between the two sides. A ceasefire agreement remains out of reach, and tensions have heightened as Israel escalates its military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Al-Hayya criticized global double standards, warning of further regional instability.

The conflict began with a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, leading to a brutal military confrontation. Gaza has since been devastated, with significant casualties and displacement. As Israel demands the eradication of Hamas as a condition for ending the war, Al-Hayya insists on achieving Palestinians' full rights for regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

