Tragedy Strikes Near Karachi Airport: Deadly Explosion
An explosion near Karachi airport resulted in at least one death and ten injuries, including a foreign national, as reported by Geo News. The cause of the blast remains unclear, and details continue to emerge from the scene as authorities investigate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 01:27 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
An explosion near the international airport in Karachi, Pakistan, has left at least one person dead and ten others injured, according to local broadcaster Geo News.
The blast occurred on Sunday night, but its cause has not yet been determined. A provincial official mentioned that a foreign national was among those injured.
Authorities are conducting investigations to uncover more details surrounding this tragic event, whose origins remain uncertain at present.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karachi
- explosion
- Pakistan
- airport
- injured
- death
- Geo News
- international
- blast
- foreign national
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kolkata Top Cop Visits Injured Sergeant Amid Ongoing Protests
Territorial Clash in Ranthambore Results in Tiger's Death
Policemen Injured in Villager Clash: Arrests Made in Kislashpur
Tragedy Strikes Birmingham: Mass Shooting Leaves Four Dead, 18 Injured
Farmer Injured by Stray Bullet During CISF Practice Session