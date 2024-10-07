Left Menu

Deadly Blast Near Karachi Airport: BLA's Ongoing Campaign

A deadly explosion near Karachi's international airport killed one person and injured ten, including foreigners. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, targeting Chinese nationals. This attack highlights the ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where the BLA resists Chinese interests, accusing Beijing of supporting Islamabad's exploitation of the region.

In a tragic incident near the international airport in Karachi, southern Pakistan, a deadly explosion on Sunday night claimed the life of at least one individual and left ten others injured, according to local broadcaster Geo News.

The explosion, which was claimed by the separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), was reportedly an attack using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device intended for Chinese nationals, including engineers. A provincial official mentioned that a convoy of foreigners was in proximity to the blast.

The BLA, seeking independence for the Pakistani province of Balochistan, continues to target Chinese interests, like the strategic port of Gwadar. This assault is part of the group's long-standing campaign against what it perceives as Beijing's exploitation of the resource-rich region.

