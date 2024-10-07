Congress Presses Modi for Caste-Integrated Census Amid Delay
The Indian Congress has criticized Prime Minister Modi for the delay in the Census, highlighting the need for a caste count to ensure social, economic, and political justice. This call for a detailed enumeration of castes comes amid India's Census postponed since 2021, affecting welfare distribution.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delayed national Census, which they argue is essential for achieving comprehensive social, economic, and political justice through education and employment in India.
General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that Sri Lanka is advancing with its Population and Housing Census, while India’s scheduled 2021 Census remains pending. This delay hampers millions, who continue to be excluded from welfare schemes due to outdated demographic data from 2011.
Ramesh emphasized the necessity of integrating caste questions in the Census, reflecting demands from Congress and other political parties. He called for detailed counts of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other castes, stating that a caste census is vital to arresting inequalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Census
- India
- Congress
- Narendra Modi
- castes
- justice
- OBCs
- welfare
- Sri Lanka
- social issues
ALSO READ
Chief Justice Chandrachud Stresses Patience and Humility in Leadership and Decision-Making
Foundation Stone for Bombay High Court's New Complex Laid by Chief Justice
West Bengal Protests Demand Justice for Alleged Rape and Murder of Doctor
Karnataka Minister Vows Justice in Ghastly Murder of Woman
Karnataka Minister Vows Justice in Brutal Murder Case