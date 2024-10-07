Left Menu

Congress Presses Modi for Caste-Integrated Census Amid Delay

The Indian Congress has criticized Prime Minister Modi for the delay in the Census, highlighting the need for a caste count to ensure social, economic, and political justice. This call for a detailed enumeration of castes comes amid India's Census postponed since 2021, affecting welfare distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:48 IST
Congress Presses Modi for Caste-Integrated Census Amid Delay
PM Narendra Modi addresses Session-1 on 'One Earth' at G20 Summit (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delayed national Census, which they argue is essential for achieving comprehensive social, economic, and political justice through education and employment in India.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that Sri Lanka is advancing with its Population and Housing Census, while India’s scheduled 2021 Census remains pending. This delay hampers millions, who continue to be excluded from welfare schemes due to outdated demographic data from 2011.

Ramesh emphasized the necessity of integrating caste questions in the Census, reflecting demands from Congress and other political parties. He called for detailed counts of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other castes, stating that a caste census is vital to arresting inequalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024