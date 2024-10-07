Congress Presses Modi for Caste-Integrated Census Amid Delay

The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delayed national Census, which they argue is essential for achieving comprehensive social, economic, and political justice through education and employment in India.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that Sri Lanka is advancing with its Population and Housing Census, while India’s scheduled 2021 Census remains pending. This delay hampers millions, who continue to be excluded from welfare schemes due to outdated demographic data from 2011.

Ramesh emphasized the necessity of integrating caste questions in the Census, reflecting demands from Congress and other political parties. He called for detailed counts of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other castes, stating that a caste census is vital to arresting inequalities.

