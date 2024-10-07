Left Menu

BJP Worker Shot Outside Polling Booth: Haryana Polls Disrupted

A BJP worker was shot by two bike-borne assailants near a polling booth in Haryana on October 5. The victim, Rajnish, is in stable condition in the hospital. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred during the assembly polls. Politicians visited the site, demanding justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:50 IST
BJP Worker Shot Outside Polling Booth: Haryana Polls Disrupted
A BJP worker was allegedly shot by two bike-borne men outside a polling booth in Haryana, causing disruptions on voting day, October 5. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Rajnish, is currently hospitalized with a waist injury, officials said.

The incident unfolded while Rajnish, who has been affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for 14 years, sat near the Nidhi Public School as voting took place. An unidentified duo, their faces covered, approached on a motorbike lacking a number plate, exchanged words, and fired at him.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Kundu visited the hospital, confirming Rajnish's stable condition and the ongoing investigation. BJP politicians, including former cabinet minister Vipul Goyal, have called for legal action, emphasizing equal protection under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

