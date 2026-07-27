Potential Security Accord: Syria's Diplomatic Manoeuvre with Israel

Syria, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, seeks a security agreement with Israel to pave the way for peace while maintaining its claim over the Golan Heights. Amid rising tensions and Israeli military interventions, the UN emphasizes respect for Syria's sovereignty. Sharaa aims to rebuild relations post-civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 03:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 03:18 IST
Potential Security Accord: Syria's Diplomatic Manoeuvre with Israel
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President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Syria has confirmed efforts to secure a security agreement with Israel. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Sharaa outlined the potential for comprehensive peace while asserting Syria's rights to the Golan Heights. His remarks come as Syria seeks international support to pressure Israel towards a balanced approach.

Since Sharaa assumed leadership following Bashar Al Assad's fall in 2024, Syria has faced increased Israeli military actions, with troops occupying strategic zones and conducting strikes. Recently, Israeli forces shelled areas in Syria, contributing to ongoing regional destabilization.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a rare visit to Syria, called for adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Meanwhile, Sharaa works to revitalize Syria's global standing and economy, distancing his administration from military initiatives in Lebanon, amid tensions with Hezbollah.

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