North Korea's Firm Nuclear Stance Challenges Global Diplomacy

North Korea has announced it will continuously develop its nuclear weapons capability, dismissing ASEAN's calls for nuclear disarmament as hostile. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasized the nation's commitment to maintaining and advancing its nuclear arsenal, reinforcing its stance as a 'responsible nuclear state.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 03:01 IST
North Korea's Firm Nuclear Stance Challenges Global Diplomacy
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korea declared on Monday its intention to persistently advance its nuclear weapons capability, despite international calls for disarmament.

The statement comes in response to recent appeals by ASEAN foreign ministers, urging the complete removal of nuclear arms in the region.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, conveyed this firm position, describing the ASEAN remarks as hostile towards a responsible nuclear state.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond GDP: World Bank Says Armenia Must Turn Economic Growth into Broad-Based Prosperity

World Bank Study Reveals Why Forced Displacement Harms Children Beyond Poverty Alone

Protected Areas Power South Africa's Economy with R303 Billion Income, Study Reveals

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026