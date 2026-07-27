North Korea's Firm Nuclear Stance Challenges Global Diplomacy
North Korea has announced it will continuously develop its nuclear weapons capability, dismissing ASEAN's calls for nuclear disarmament as hostile. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasized the nation's commitment to maintaining and advancing its nuclear arsenal, reinforcing its stance as a 'responsible nuclear state.'
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea declared on Monday its intention to persistently advance its nuclear weapons capability, despite international calls for disarmament.
The statement comes in response to recent appeals by ASEAN foreign ministers, urging the complete removal of nuclear arms in the region.
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, conveyed this firm position, describing the ASEAN remarks as hostile towards a responsible nuclear state.