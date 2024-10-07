Left Menu

ED Raids Uncover Alleged Land Fraud Involving AAP MP

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in multiple cities, including Jalandhar and Ludhiana, investigating a land fraud case involving AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora. The operation, linked to the alleged illegal transfer of an industrial plot, also targeted properties connected to businessman Hemant Sood.

07-10-2024
Represtative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram, and Delhi on Monday, targeting alleged land fraud involving AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others, official sources confirmed.

Searches were conducted at 16-17 locations, including the residence of the 61-year-old MP in Ludhiana and Gurugram. Further raids targeted premises linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and Chandra Shekhar Agrawal in Jalandhar.

The operation, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), investigates claims that Arora illicitly transferred an industrial plot into his company's name. AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticized the raids as attempts to undermine the party's morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

