Israel's Year of Trauma: One Year After the Oct. 7 Attacks

One year after the catastrophic Oct. 7 Hamas assaults, Israel continues to grapple with deep-rooted trauma and an expanding conflict landscape.

With hostilities threatening from Iran-backed Hezbollah and rising domestic calls for a ceasefire, societal rifts widen as Israel faces both intense protests and growing international scrutiny.

The specter of lost Palestinian lands adds to the tensions, fueled by historical wounds and a contentious global narrative on Israel's military actions in Gaza, leaving many Israelis to confront shifting international perceptions of their homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)