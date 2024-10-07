Left Menu

Israel's Year of Trauma: One Year After the Oct. 7 Attacks

In the year following the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, Israel has been left grappling with trauma and a wider conflict. With strained Israeli-Palestinian relations, calls for ceasefires, and a global shift in perception, the nation faces internal protests and international scrutiny.

Updated: 07-10-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:32 IST
Israeli air strikes

One year after the catastrophic Oct. 7 Hamas assaults, Israel continues to grapple with deep-rooted trauma and an expanding conflict landscape.

With hostilities threatening from Iran-backed Hezbollah and rising domestic calls for a ceasefire, societal rifts widen as Israel faces both intense protests and growing international scrutiny.

The specter of lost Palestinian lands adds to the tensions, fueled by historical wounds and a contentious global narrative on Israel's military actions in Gaza, leaving many Israelis to confront shifting international perceptions of their homeland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

