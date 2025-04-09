Left Menu

Diplomatic Moves: Russia, Oman & Iran in Focus

Sergei Shoigu, Russian Security Council secretary, had a call with Sultan bin Mohammed al-Nu'amani of Oman to discuss Middle Eastern issues ahead of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman. Russia's relations with Iran have strengthened recently.

Sergei Shoigu
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Security Council secretary Sergei Shoigu conducted a pivotal phone conversation with the head of Oman's Palace Office, Sultan bin Mohammed al-Nu'amani. The two officials deliberated over key issues concerning the Middle East, according to a report by state news agency RIA.

In related developments, scheduled talks between the United States and Iran in Oman this week focus on easing tensions surrounding Tehran's nuclear program. The discussions come in the backdrop of Russia's growing ties with Iran in recent years.

Experts indicate that these diplomatic efforts signal significant geopolitical maneuvers in the region, as the international community watches closely for outcomes from the U.S., Iran, and Russia's continued engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

