UN Expert Praises Kyrgyzstan's Progress on Disability Rights but Urges Further Reforms

Hagrass emphasized the importance of including persons with disabilities and their representative organizations in drafting, implementing, and monitoring laws and policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:14 IST
Hagrass also highlighted the need to shift away from viewing disability solely as a medical issue, starting with a reform in how disabilities are assessed. Image Credit:

A United Nations expert has commended Kyrgyzstan for its legislative and policy efforts since ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities while urging further reforms to fully improve the lives of people with disabilities.

“Positive steps have been taken, especially in terms of law and policy reforms, accessibility, and the introduction of inclusive education,” said Heba Hagrass, the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities, following her official visit to Kyrgyzstan. However, she noted that while reforms are ongoing, they remain fragmented. The country’s legislative proposals present a crucial opportunity to develop a comprehensive plan aligned with the Convention.

Hagrass emphasized the importance of including persons with disabilities and their representative organizations in drafting, implementing, and monitoring laws and policies. Meaningful participation is a requirement of the Convention, and she raised concerns about shrinking civic space for human rights advocacy, especially in light of the Law on Foreign Representatives passed in early 2024.

The Special Rapporteur acknowledged Kyrgyzstan’s increase in disability benefits and payments for personal assistants, recognizing these as positive steps toward ensuring a better standard of living for people with disabilities. She encouraged the government to use the current economic growth to develop inclusive and accessible community-based services, promoting independent living.

Hagrass also highlighted the need to shift away from viewing disability solely as a medical issue, starting with reform in how disabilities are assessed. She urged Kyrgyzstan to engage in deinstitutionalization and overhaul legislation on legal capacity in accordance with international human rights standards.

To combat stigma, Hagrass emphasized the importance of community inclusion over isolation in institutions or homes. She also drew attention to the particularly vulnerable situation of women and girls, those living in remote and rural areas, and people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities, urging the government to prioritize the protection of their rights, especially in cases of violence, abuse, and neglect.

