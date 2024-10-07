Left Menu

ASEAN's Crucial Role in Solving Myanmar Crisis

Thailand's PM, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, emphasized ASEAN's pivotal role in resolving Myanmar's civil conflict ahead of the group’s summit. Myanmar remains embroiled in turmoil since the military's coup in 2021, and ASEAN’s efforts for peace show limited progress. Thailand offers to mediate talks to address the humanitarian crisis.

07-10-2024
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has stressed the crucial role ASEAN must play in resolving Myanmar's ongoing civil war. Her remarks come ahead of a pivotal summit in Laos, where the situation is expected to dominate discussions among regional leaders.

Since the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar has descended into chaos, with a civilian government ousted and widespread protests escalating into armed rebellion. Prime Minister Paetongtarn has expressed Thailand's willingness to collaborate with Malaysia, the upcoming ASEAN chair, to mediate peace talks and utilize diplomacy to address the conflict.

The 10-member ASEAN's peace initiative, the Five Point Consensus, unveiled in April 2021, has seen little success. Tensions are anticipated to be high at the summit, especially as the junta continues to refuse dialogue with its opponents, labeling them terrorists, and leaving a significant portion of Myanmar's population in dire need of aid.

