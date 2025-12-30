Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Intensifies Kremlin's Stance on Peace Talks

The Kremlin reported a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence in Novgorod toughening Russia’s stance on peace deal prospects. While Ukraine denies involvement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cites Western media's alleged alignment with Kyiv. Putin's location remains undisclosed amid security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has announced that a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region will harden Russia's position on any prospective peace deal. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, escalating diplomatic tensions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Ukraine's denial of the attack while accusing Western media of supporting Kyiv's narrative. This accusation adds another layer to the complex relationship between Russia, Ukraine, and the media landscape.

Meanwhile, Peskov declined to disclose President Putin's whereabouts during the incident, citing security concerns in light of recent events. This decision underscores the sensitivity and high-stakes nature of the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

