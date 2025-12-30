Ukrainian Drone Attack Intensifies Kremlin's Stance on Peace Talks
The Kremlin reported a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence in Novgorod toughening Russia’s stance on peace deal prospects. While Ukraine denies involvement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cites Western media's alleged alignment with Kyiv. Putin's location remains undisclosed amid security concerns.
The Kremlin has announced that a Ukrainian drone attack on a presidential residence in the Novgorod region will harden Russia's position on any prospective peace deal. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, escalating diplomatic tensions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted Ukraine's denial of the attack while accusing Western media of supporting Kyiv's narrative. This accusation adds another layer to the complex relationship between Russia, Ukraine, and the media landscape.
Meanwhile, Peskov declined to disclose President Putin's whereabouts during the incident, citing security concerns in light of recent events. This decision underscores the sensitivity and high-stakes nature of the current geopolitical climate.
