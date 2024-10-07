Left Menu

Kerala CM Advocates for Strict Labour Law Enforcement After Tragic Incident

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized the importance of adhering to labor laws across all sectors, especially in light of the tragic death of Anna Sebastian, a young accountant. He addressed the issue in the state assembly, highlighting concerns of overwork and stressed the need for compliance in the IT sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:32 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the imperative for strict compliance with labor laws in various sectors, as reported in the state assembly on Monday. This call to action follows the death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old accountant, allegedly due to workplace stress, shortly after joining Ernst & Young in Pune.

Vijayan pointed to prevalent issues in some industries, including threats of job loss and labor rights violations, particularly within the IT sector. He highlighted that lease agreements with IT park companies in Kerala mandate adherence to state labor laws, ensuring employee protections.

The Chief Minister's statements come in response to a motion addressing Sebastian's death and subsequent accusations by her mother against EY's work culture. Despite the firm's denial of these claims, concerns regarding increased work hours, especially post-COVID, were flagged to the Union government for further consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

