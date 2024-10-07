Kerala CM Advocates for Strict Labour Law Enforcement After Tragic Incident

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan underscored the imperative for strict compliance with labor laws in various sectors, as reported in the state assembly on Monday. This call to action follows the death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old accountant, allegedly due to workplace stress, shortly after joining Ernst & Young in Pune.

Vijayan pointed to prevalent issues in some industries, including threats of job loss and labor rights violations, particularly within the IT sector. He highlighted that lease agreements with IT park companies in Kerala mandate adherence to state labor laws, ensuring employee protections.

The Chief Minister's statements come in response to a motion addressing Sebastian's death and subsequent accusations by her mother against EY's work culture. Despite the firm's denial of these claims, concerns regarding increased work hours, especially post-COVID, were flagged to the Union government for further consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)