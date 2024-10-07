Left Menu

Fake Doctor's Clinic Uncovered in Nagpur

In Nagpur, a case surfaced involving a man named Manoj Kumar Hanwate, who allegedly operated a clinic without a valid medical degree. Authorities were alerted following complaints by patients. The Medical Council confirmed his degree was fake, prompting a police search for the now absconding Hanwate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:44 IST
Fake Doctor's Clinic Uncovered in Nagpur
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation in Nagpur, a man identified as Manoj Kumar Hanwate has been accused of operating a medical clinic without holding a legitimate medical degree. The case came to light after complaints were filed against him by patients, as confirmed by the local police on Monday.

Hanwate, 42, who resides in Samta Nagar, established his clinic in the Jaripatka area six years ago and has been administering treatments to patients ever since. The civic health department was prompted to investigate after receiving grievances regarding his medical practice, officials stated.

The Medical Council, responsible for verifying Hanwate's qualifications, recently determined that his medical degree was fraudulent. Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged, and a manhunt is ongoing as Hanwate remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024