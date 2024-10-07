Fake Doctor's Clinic Uncovered in Nagpur
In Nagpur, a case surfaced involving a man named Manoj Kumar Hanwate, who allegedly operated a clinic without a valid medical degree. Authorities were alerted following complaints by patients. The Medical Council confirmed his degree was fake, prompting a police search for the now absconding Hanwate.
In a startling revelation in Nagpur, a man identified as Manoj Kumar Hanwate has been accused of operating a medical clinic without holding a legitimate medical degree. The case came to light after complaints were filed against him by patients, as confirmed by the local police on Monday.
Hanwate, 42, who resides in Samta Nagar, established his clinic in the Jaripatka area six years ago and has been administering treatments to patients ever since. The civic health department was prompted to investigate after receiving grievances regarding his medical practice, officials stated.
The Medical Council, responsible for verifying Hanwate's qualifications, recently determined that his medical degree was fraudulent. Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged, and a manhunt is ongoing as Hanwate remains at large.
