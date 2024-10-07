ILO Meeting in Geneva Reaches Key Conclusions for Future of Building Materials Industry

Representatives from governments, employers, and workers gathered in Geneva for a landmark discussion on the challenges and opportunities in the building materials industry, including cement. Hosted by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the meeting aimed to address issues related to the industry’s transition to a low-carbon economy and the promotion of decent work.

The meeting was the first of its kind and featured expert panels from the United Nations Environment Programme, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

“The building materials industry is a cornerstone of the global economy and now stands at a critical crossroads, facing rapid technological changes and its significant carbon footprint,” said Frank Hagemann, Director of the ILO Sectoral Policies Department and Secretary-General of the meeting. He emphasized that the conclusions and recommendations reached during the discussions would help the industry meet the growing demand for housing and infrastructure while transitioning to more sustainable practices.

Participants called for support to ensure that micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises can actively participate in the industry’s shift toward a low-carbon economy. They stressed the importance of correctly classifying employment relationships, monitoring occupational diseases linked to new materials, and strengthening labour inspection systems.

The meeting highlighted the essential role of equal opportunities and treatment for women and men in the industry's future. Improved data collection and industry-specific labour assessments were identified as critical for making informed policy decisions.

To facilitate a just transition, delegates emphasized the need for investment in skills development and lifelong learning to help workers and enterprises adapt to evolving requirements. This would drive innovation, productivity, and sustainability. Social protection systems were also recognized as vital in supporting workers and enterprises through this transition.

The agreed conclusions offered guidance on implementing living wages in the industry and underscored the importance of promoting the ILO’s Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy. Additionally, the meeting called for public procurement practices to adhere to labour rights, social dialogue, and worker protection standards. Central to these recommendations is the role of social dialogue and fundamental principles and rights at work.

Toni Moore, Chairperson of the meeting, praised the efforts of all participants. “In spite of some challenging moments, social dialogue prevailed, allowing us to build consensus on the industry's key priorities,” she said.

The event was a pivotal step toward addressing the industry’s complex challenges while ensuring a sustainable and fair future for all stakeholders.