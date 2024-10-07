Left Menu

FSB Targets Foreign Journalists Amid Border Tensions

Russia's Federal Security Service has initiated legal action against 14 foreign journalists for allegedly crossing the border illegally between Ukraine and the Kursk region. This follows Ukraine's surprise military maneuver in the area, leading to a heightened focus on media presence.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has initiated criminal proceedings against 14 foreign journalists since August 17. These journalists are accused of illegally crossing the border between Ukraine and Russia's Kursk region.

The move comes after a surprise attack by Ukraine in August, which resulted in the seizure of parts of the Kursk region, including the town of Sudzha. This marked the first time since the war's onset that Ukraine has taken Russian-controlled territory.

Among the journalists facing investigation are representatives from France 24 and Switzerland's CH Media. According to Russian law, illegal border crossing can attract a prison sentence of up to five years.

