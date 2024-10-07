Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges IIPA to Align with Karmayogi Program for Civil Service Training and Modern Governance Challenges

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, emphasized the importance of aligning the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) with the Government of India's Mission Karmayogi program to train personnel for addressing modern governance challenges. This initiative, he stressed, should not only cater to young civil servants at the national level but also extend its reach to state and Union Territory administrations.

Speaking at the 325th Executive Council meeting of IIPA, Dr Singh suggested that assistant secretaries, during their Delhi stint, should be exposed to the latest governance tools through IIPA. This exposure, he believes, will produce better-informed bureaucrats who are equipped to handle the complexities of modern governance.

Mission Karmayogi: A Vision for Civil Service Capacity Building

Launched in 2020, Mission Karmayogi aims to revolutionize civil service capacity building in India. It is designed to ensure that civil servants are deeply connected to India's cultural roots while simultaneously learning from the best global practices. The program is being implemented through the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT-Karmayogi) platform, which provides continuous learning opportunities for civil servants.

Dr. Singh emphasized the need to organically link the transformation of work culture and the adoption of modern technology in civil services to enhance their efficiency. This holistic approach aims to strengthen public institutions and improve the delivery of services to citizens, a core function of civil governance.

Youthful Membership and Institutional Transformation

Dr. Singh also highlighted the recent decision to open IIPA’s membership to younger civil servants, especially assistant secretaries who are recent graduates from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. This decision, he noted, was taken to prevent the institution from becoming a "retired officers' club" and has yielded rewarding results.

To further attract younger members, the Minister suggested IIPA consider launching a membership drive, as many potential members are unaware of the opportunity. He shared that once assistant secretaries are informed about the membership, they are eager to join.

Additionally, Dr. Singh spoke about his initiative to make IIPA a more integrated institution by amalgamating it with other significant training bodies like the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).