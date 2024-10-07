Surge of Violence Marks Bloody Anniversary in West Bank

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy lost his life amid clashes between youths and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry reported as the Israeli military confirmed it was investigating the incident.

Footage from Qalandia revealed scenes of youths obstructing roadways with flames from burning tyres. The presence of Israeli army vehicles and ambulances was evident as Monday commemorated the first anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, an event that led to intense warfare in the Gaza Strip and exacerbated long-standing Israeli-Palestinian hostilities.

Violence across the West Bank has intensified since last October, with hundreds of Palestinians, including militants, stone-throwers, and bystanders, having been killed in confrontations with Israeli forces. Meanwhile, numerous Israelis have also fallen victim to street attacks carried out by Palestinians over the past year.

Israeli authorities stated that they maintained a high state of alert on Monday, leading to further movement restrictions in the West Bank, including the closure of many checkpoints. Residents reported receiving mobile notifications informing them that their entry permits would not be honored, barring access to Israel.

