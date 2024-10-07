Left Menu

Operation Mission Kashmir: Ending a 17-Year Manhunt

A man from Jammu and Kashmir, Nishar Ahmed Gulamnabi Dar, was apprehended by Surat's Special Operations Group for a 2006 narcotics case. Previously evading capture, Dar was located in Anantnag following a tip-off. His arrest marks a breakthrough in a case that once stalled due to regional instability.

Nishar Ahmed Gulamnabi Dar, a resident of Tulkan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested by Surat police's Special Operations Group (SOG) for his involvement in a 2006 narcotics case. Dar's capture was part of 'Mission Kashmir', an operation spurred by a crucial tip-off, officials announced Monday.

In the 2006 operation, Surat SOG and Delhi's NCB intercepted a smuggling ring transporting 10.250 kilograms of high-grade charas from Jammu and Kashmir. Although multiple arrests were made, Dar eluded capture due to terror threats and challenging geography.

Dar's recent confession links him to the smuggling operation, revealing he sourced charas from Afghanistan and Pakistan. His arrest closes a chapter on a case that sentenced seven others to a decade in prison.

