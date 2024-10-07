Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk Leads Ladakh's Fight for Sixth Schedule Inclusion

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters are protesting at Ladakh Bhawan, demanding the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Wangchuk emphasizes the need for democratic representation and accountability in Ladakh, reminding the BJP of their promise. Their protest is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:24 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has taken a stand at Ladakh Bhawan, demanding that Ladakh be included in the Indian Constitution's Sixth Schedule. Wangchuk and his supporters, who embarked on an indefinite fast, are determined to meet the nation's top leadership to discuss their proposal.

The group claims the inclusion is crucial for ensuring democratic representation and accountability in Ladakh, believing it was promised by the ruling BJP during past elections. Having walked for over a month to New Delhi, the protesters hold firm, insisting they will not leave until their demands are addressed.

Underpinning their resolve are Ladakh's ecological concerns, with Wangchuk stressing the importance of local governance in resource management. Alongside the Sixth Schedule inclusion, they are also asking for statehood and other administrative changes. Support from political figures and organizations continues to rally around their cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

