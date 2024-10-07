Tragic Incident: Woman Electrocuted by Falling Wire

In a tragic incident in Chikkanahalli village, a 50-year-old woman named Manjamma was electrocuted after a live electric wire reportedly fell on her, according to the police.

The accident took place at around 10 am while she was conversing with two other women, who fortunately managed to escape unscathed. Disturbingly, the entire episode was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

The police have lodged a case against BESCOM, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, for alleged negligence causing death. However, BESCOM defends itself, claiming the woman accidentally fell on the wire, pending a detailed report from the electricity inspectorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)