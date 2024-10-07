Left Menu

Deadly Karachi Convoy Attack Strains China-Pakistan Relations

A suicide attack by the Baloch Liberation Army near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and injury to 17 others. The attack aimed at a convoy of Chinese workers has further raised security concerns for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Pakistan

In a targeted attack on Chinese nationals, a suicide bomber from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) struck a convoy near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing two Chinese workers and injuring 17 others, Pakistani authorities reported on Monday.

The attack, which occurred late Sunday night, underscores a spate of violent actions against Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The BLA claimed responsibility for the devastating assault, citing their opposition to China's influence in Balochistan.

Following the attack, Pakistan and China exchanged concerns over the security of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing as a "heinous act," pledging justice and strengthened protection for Chinese projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

