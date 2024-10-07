Deadly Karachi Convoy Attack Strains China-Pakistan Relations

In a targeted attack on Chinese nationals, a suicide bomber from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) struck a convoy near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing two Chinese workers and injuring 17 others, Pakistani authorities reported on Monday.

The attack, which occurred late Sunday night, underscores a spate of violent actions against Chinese nationals in Pakistan. The BLA claimed responsibility for the devastating assault, citing their opposition to China's influence in Balochistan.

Following the attack, Pakistan and China exchanged concerns over the security of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing as a "heinous act," pledging justice and strengthened protection for Chinese projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)