Iron Trader's Protest Sparks Controversy: GST Harassment Allegations in Meerut
A Meerut-based iron trader, Akshat Jain, stripped to his underwear at a Ghaziabad GST office, protesting alleged harassment. The incident sparked widespread attention, with officials denying these claims and filing an FIR against Jain for misconduct. Traders demand a case withdrawal, threatening further action.
An unusual protest by a Meerut-based iron trader, Akshat Jain, unfolded at the GST office in Ghaziabad on Monday, when he stripped down to his underwear to protest alleged harassment by the department. Officials, however, have denied these allegations.
In response, the district's iron vendors association has rallied behind Jain, submitting a demand for the withdrawal of the FIR filed against him, alleging discrepancies in a delivery challan. The FIR accuses Jain of improper conduct and disseminating a video of the protest on social media, drawing significant public attention, including a post by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The Ghaziabad Police have begun an investigation, citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Meanwhile, the iron vendors have threatened further action if their demands are not met by 5 pm Tuesday.
